World
Associated Press

Trump allowed back on Facebook, Instagram after 2-year ban

58 mins ago
Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors.

Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors. (Source: Associated Press)

Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump's personal account after two-year suspension following the January 6 insurrection.

The company said in a blog post Wednesday (local time) it is adding "new guardrails" to ensure there are no "repeat offenders" who violate its rules.

"In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation," Meta, which is based in Menlo Park, California, said.

Trump, in a post on his own social media network, blasted Facebook's decision to suspend his account as he praised his own site, Truth Social.

"FACEBOOK, which has lost Billions of Dollars in value since "deplatforming" your favorite President, me, has just announced that they are reinstating my account. Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving of retribution!" he wrote.

He was suspended on January 7, a day after the deadly 2021 insurrection. Other social media companies also kicked him off their platforms, though he was recently reinstated on Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company. He has not tweeted.

Banned from mainstream social media, Trump has been relying on Truth Social, which he launched after being blocked from Twitter.

9 mins ago

Cops check on Britney Spears after she deletes Instagram account

Cops check on Britney Spears after she deletes Instagram account

12 mins ago

New study reveals Long Covid symptoms are 'misunderstood'

New study reveals Long Covid symptoms are 'misunderstood'

25 mins ago

Grizzlies lose Steven Adams for 3-5 weeks with sprained knee

Grizzlies lose Steven Adams for 3-5 weeks with sprained knee

25 mins ago

Crucial kelp restoration underway in Lyttelton Harbour

2:15

Crucial kelp restoration underway in Lyttelton Harbour

29 mins ago

Jason Momoa welcomed to Auckland marae during visit to NZ

0:46

Jason Momoa welcomed to Auckland marae during visit to NZ

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life
