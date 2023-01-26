World
Sirens across Ukraine as authorities report Russian attacks

17 mins ago
A man walks by a sign that reads "to Moscow" placed on an old tank displayed at a war museum in Kyiv, Ukraine.

A man walks by a sign that reads "to Moscow" placed on an old tank displayed at a war museum in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukrainian officials said today that Russia has launched a wave of missile and self-exploding drone attacks on the country.

Air raid sirens wailed nationwide, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or of the missiles and drones striking targets.

The head of the Kyiv city administration said that 15 cruise missiles were shot down.

Serhii Popko said the missiles were fired “in the direction of Kyiv” but did not clarify if the capital itself was a target. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said explosions were heard in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district, on the east side of the river that divides the city.

The attacks came after Germany and the United States announced yesterday that they will send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine, offering what one expert called an “armored punching force” to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as the Russian invasion enters its 12th month.

