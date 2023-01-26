Entertainment
Associated Press

Rick and Morty creator dropped by networks after abuse charges

2:48pm
Justin Roiland.

Justin Roiland. (Source: Getty)

Hulu on Thursday became the second television company to cut ties with Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland after felony domestic abuse charges against him were revealed.

"We have ended our association with Justin Roiland," 20th TV Animation and Hulu Originals said in a statement.

Roiland co-created and provides voices for the streaming outlet's animated show Solar Opposites and is also a producer and actor on its animated Koala Man. Both shows will continue without him.

On Wedensday, Cartoon Network's Adult Swim division, home to the animated sci-fi sitcom Rick and Morty, made the same move, saying in a brief statement that they have ended their association with Roiland.

Squanch Games, a video game developer Roiland co-founded, said on Twitter later Tuesday that he had resigned from the company.

Roiland, 42, was charged in Orange County, California, in January 2020 with two counts of felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend that he was living with. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

The charges went unreported until NBC News ran a story on them earlier this month.

Roiland's attorney and publicist did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment.

Roiland provided the voices of the two title characters, a mad scientist and his grandson, in Rick and Morty. He and Dan Harmon created the show that has run for six seasons and has been renewed for a seventh. Adult Swim has said the series will continue without him but has not announced who the new vocal performers will be.

EntertainmentTelevisionCrime and Justice

SHARE

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

PM, te ao Māori leaders pay tribute to Titewhai Harawira

PM, te ao Māori leaders pay tribute to Titewhai Harawira

13 mins ago

1 dead in Spanish church machete attacks, terror link probed

1 dead in Spanish church machete attacks, terror link probed

13 mins ago

NZ car manufacturer Rodin to be involved in F2

NZ car manufacturer Rodin to be involved in F2

23 mins ago

Wellington beach closed after 'large' shark spotted

Wellington beach closed after 'large' shark spotted

43 mins ago

Investigation into 'woody debris' after child dies at Gisborne beach

Investigation into 'woody debris' after child dies at Gisborne beach

SPONSORED

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life

Sponsored by EECA

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Buckingham Palace tried to 'discredit' Harry and Meghan series

Paris Hilton announces birth of first child

PETA defends Kylie Jenner’s controversial lion head outfit

Brooke Shields reveals she was sexually assaulted decades ago