One of NSW's most wanted fugitives found hiding in yacht hull

2:54pm
A fugitive, reportedly Mark Horne, was arrested after being found hiding in the hull of a yacht in Darwin.

A fugitive, reportedly Mark Horne, was arrested after being found hiding in the hull of a yacht in Darwin.

One of NSW's most-wanted men has been found hiding in the hull of a yacht in Darwin.

Northern Territory police arrested the 32-year-old as the vessel attempted to sail out of Cullen Bay Marina yesterday afternoon.

Two men aged 52 and 43 were also arrested.

The fugitive, reportedly Mark Horne, was found when the yacht was searched.

It ended a nationwide manhunt that started in October last year after he allegedly skipped bail.

Horne was due to face trial in NSW for allegedly being involved in the shooting of a truck driver and theft of AU$550,000 (NZ$603,280) in the Blue Mountains in September 2020.

Australian Federal Police commander Erica Merrin said the joint organised crime taskforce had responded quickly and diligently.

"This incident demonstrates how organised crime has no borders and highlights the importance of genuine inter-agency collaboration to keep our Australian community safe," he said.

Horne will face an extradition hearing in Darwin on Monday.

