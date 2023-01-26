Business
Full video: Hipkins speaks to media after first outing as PM

45 mins ago

Prime minister Chris Hipkins spoke to media this morning after fronting business leaders in Auckland today.

Speaking at the event, Hipkins said it signified the Government getting "closer to business".

