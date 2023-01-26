New Zealand
Investigation into 'woody debris' after child dies at Gisborne beach

44 mins ago
Gisborne

Gisborne (Source: istock.com)

A child has died after sustaining an injury on a Gisborne beach last night.

Police said the child suffered an injury on Waikanae Beach and died a short time later.

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said she is "absolutely devastated" by the news.

"I feel heartbroken for this whānau and can’t begin to understand their unimaginable loss. On behalf of the community and as the Mayor I send our sincere aroha to the whānau of this little boy. I will reach out to offer any support to the whānau that I can give.

"We understand the death has been referred to the coroner and we will cooperate fully with the coroner’s investigation."

She added that the council will investigate after eye witnesses said they saw the child playing on logs washed into the water.

"We will also continue our own investigation into the origin of the woody debris and support calls for an independent inquiry into future land use in Tairāwhiti. The state of our waterways is unacceptable."

Gisborne District Council confirmed a meeting is taking place to come up with advice for residents about the slash on Waikanae Beach.

The death will be referred to the coroner.

