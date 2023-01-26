Basketball
Grizzlies lose Steven Adams for 3-5 weeks with sprained knee

24 mins ago
Grizzlies centre Steven Adams will miss three to five weeks because of a sprained ligament in his right knee.

Memphis announced the update this morning. The Grizzlies, second in the Western Conference with a 31-16 record, visit Golden State this afternoon trying to snap their first three-game skid of the season.

Adams sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in his knee in a 112-110 loss in Phoenix on Monday. He hurt his knee diving for a loose ball in the final seconds. He sat out Tuesday in a 133-100 loss in Sacramento.

The nine-year veteran leads the NBA in offensive rebounds after leading the league in that category last season. He's a key reason why the Grizzlies rank second in that category behind only the Knicks this season.

Adams' play has seen him recognised by stars of the league this season with Draymond Green saying on a podcast earlier this month the "incredible" Kiwi "plays his role better than anybody in the NBA".

LeBron James echoed those sentiments last week, saying the centre is the "strongest guy in the NBA".

After beating the Grizzlies 122-121 on Saturday, James was asked about how Memphis managed to get 39 second-chance points - the most in an NBA game in the last 25 years.

“They have probably nine guys over 6′8, 6′9...you got two guys flying at him to contest on Ja Morant and then you’ve got the strong guy in the NBA in Steven Adams under there battling against guards, we’re probably going to lose that battle 100 out of 100 times,” James said.

“The last game they played against Cleveland they actually won on a second-chance point by Steven Adams. Because two guys went at Ja Morant’s layup and Steven Adams couldn’t be blocked out even by Evan Mobley who’s almost seven foot tall.”

Adams is averaging 8.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, and he has started all 42 games he has played this season for Memphis.

