Child dies after sustaining injury on Gisborne beach

13 mins ago
Gisborne

Gisborne (Source: istock.com)

A child has died after sustaining an injury on a Gisborne beach last night.

Police said the child suffered an injury on Waikanae Beach and died a short time later.

The death will be referred to the coroner.

