World
Associated Press

2 dead, 7 injured after man stabs passengers on German train

8 mins ago
Police and rescue services work at a level crossing at Brokstedt station in Brockstedt, Germany.

Police and rescue services work at a level crossing at Brokstedt station in Brockstedt, Germany. (Source: Associated Press)

A man fatally stabbed two people and injured seven others on a train in northern Germany on Wednesday (local time) before being arrested, police said.

Germany's Federal Police force said the man used a knife to attack several passengers shortly before a regional train travelling from Kiel to Hamburg arrived at the Brokstedt station.

Police spokesman Juergen Henningsen from the nearby city of Flensburg said two of the stabbed people died after the attack.

Three people were severely injured and four others suffered minor injuries. No details were given about the identity of the victims.

The attacker was also injured and taken to the hospital, police said.

Police did not provide any information on the suspect's identity other than saying he was between 20 to 30 years old. They said his possible motives were under investigation.

Police said they were first alerted to the incident shortly before 3pm when several passengers on the train made emergency calls to police. Police said the train was stopped and the attacker was detained outside the train.

Police and forensic teams work at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in Brockstedt, Germany.

Police and forensic teams work at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in Brockstedt, Germany. (Source: Associated Press)

The interior minister of Schleswig-Holstein state, Sabine Suetterlin-Waack, voiced shock at the attack.

"It is terrible," Suetterlin-Waack told German public broadcaster NDR.

"We are shocked and horrified that something like this has happened."

Regional police and the federal police were on the scene and the prosecutor's office was investigating the attack, NDR reported.

The train station in Brokstedt was closed for several hours and train traffic was delayed across northern Germany.

Train operator Deutsche Bahn expressed its condolences saying: "Our deepest sympathy goes to the relatives of the victims.

"We wish those injured a speedy and complete recovery."

WorldUK and Europe

SHARE

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

2 dead, 7 injured after man stabs passengers on German train

2 dead, 7 injured after man stabs passengers on German train

29 mins ago

Silver Ferns fall to Australia in Quad Series final

Silver Ferns fall to Australia in Quad Series final

43 mins ago

Kanye West could be banned from Australia over Hitler comments

Kanye West could be banned from Australia over Hitler comments

55 mins ago

US and Germany to send Abrams, Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

0:46

US and Germany to send Abrams, Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

59 mins ago

New PM Hipkins meeting Akl business leaders 'to ask questions'

4:06

New PM Hipkins meeting Akl business leaders 'to ask questions'

SPONSORED

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life

Sponsored by EECA

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Ghislaine Maxwell wishes she’d never met Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell says Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre photo is fake

A look at Leopard 2 tanks that could soon be sent to Ukraine

France is 'very sexist', watchdog body says, sounding alarm