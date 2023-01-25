LIVE: Ardern steps down and Hipkins has now been sworn in as PM

Join 1News for live updates as New Zealand's new Prime Minister is sworn in.

What you need to know:

Chris Hipkins is set to take over as New Zealand's Prime Minister today after becoming leader of the Labour Party over the weekend.

This marks the end of a five-and-a-half year term as New Zealand's Prime Minister for Ardern, a period marked by crises and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Carmel Sepuloni is set to become the new Deputy Prime Minister, taking over from Grant Robertson.

Welcome to 1News' live updates, follow along as the new Prime Minister is sworn in.

12.15pm: Live updates will continue following the Cabinet meeting - Chris Hipkins' first post-Cabinet briefing is due around 3.30pm today.

11.46am: Hipkins said the role of Prime Minister "feels pretty real now" after being photographed alongside Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro and Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni.

(Source: 1News)

11.34am: Chris Hipkins is officially New Zealand's 41st Prime Minister, as of 11.23am today - read all the details of the ceremony here.

11.28am: The ceremony is now complete, to a round of applause, for the appointment of Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni.

11.27am: "Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, my congratulations to you both... I wish you both the best with your new roles," Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro said.

11.25am: Two appointments have been made on the recommendation of the new Prime Minister: Chris Hipkins as minister for National Security and Intelligence and Carmel Sepuloni as Deputy Prime Minister.

11.23am: Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro has appointed Chris Hipkins as New Zealand's 41st Prime Minister.

11.21am: Soon-to-be Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Carmel Sepuloni have arrive and the ceremony has begun.

11.15am: Guests have begun to arrive as the stage is set for the ceremony.

Both Chris Hipkins and Carmel Sepuloni will be sworn in by Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro at 11.20am.

11.03am: Watch the live stream of Hipkins' swearing in ceremony here.

11am: Once sworn in, Chris Hipkins will officially be the 41st Prime Minister of New Zealand.

10.57am: Ardern received a guard of honour as she left parliament, with fiance Clarke Gayford and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson by her side.

Members of the public came to thank the outgoing Prime Minister and tearful supporters cheered as she emerged from the building.

10.50am: Chris Hipkins will be sworn in at 11.20am today. 1News will live stream coverage of the ceremony.

Background:

On January 19, Jacinda Ardern announced her shock resignation, stating that her term as Prime Minister will conclude no later that February 7.

"Having reflected over summer I know I no longer have that bit extra in the tank to do the job justice. It's that simple," she said.

Ardern's resignation triggered an outpouring of comments from across the country and overseas, many of which were sympathetic to her reasoning, as well as speculation over who would take her role.

Immediately after, frontrunner for the new Labour leader, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, said he would not be putting his name forward.

Another candidate emerged in a caucus meeting over the weekend as the sole nominee for Labour leader, and by extension Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins.

Hipkins, 44 is known as 'the boy from the Hutt', someone known to take over Labour's more challenging portfolios - including the Covid-19 response.

A seasoned politician and a member of Ardern's inner circle, Hipkins is also education and police minister.

Ardern's final public speech as Prime Minister was at Rātana yesterday, where she said a few words about "my friend Chippy" - her successor Chris Hipkins, and spoke to the love, empathy and kindness of New Zealanders.