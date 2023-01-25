FBI to probe fraud case in which Usain Bolt lost millions

Jamaica's government has turned to the FBI for help as it investigates a massive fraud case involving a private investment firm where $19.5 million belonging to renowned sprinter Usain Bolt has gone missing.

The alleged fraud lasted 13 years and also ensnared elderly clients and government agencies. Authorities did not yet know how much was stolen.

Attorneys for Bolt, who said the star athlete's account had dwindled to just $18,400, gave the investment firm until Friday (local time) to return the money before going to court.

Jamaica finance minister, Nigel Clarke, said the government also asked other international partners to help investigate what was one of the island's largest fraud cases.

"The anger and unease we all feel have been magnified by the long duration - 13 years - over which the fraud was allegedly perpetrated, and the fact that the [suspects] seemed to have deliberately and heartlessly targeted elderly persons, as well as our much loved and respected national icon…Usain Bolt," Clarke said.

The investigation into the investment firm, Kingston-based Stocks and Securities Limited, was just starting, an it was not immediately clear exactly how much money was allegedly stolen or how many people were affected.

Clarke alleged clients were given false statements regarding their balances as part of the fraud.

Government agencies including the National Health Fund, Jamaica's Agricultural Society, and the National Housing Trust also invested millions of dollars in Stocks and Securities Limited, Clarke said.

Jamaica's Financial Services Commission began investigating after the company alerted authorities this month that a manager had apparently committed fraud.

Since then, the commission's director has resigned, and Clarke has placed the Bank of Jamaica in charge of regulating the island's financial system.

"There is no need to panic," he said. "Despite this most unfortunate development, Jamaica's financial sector remains strong."

The company has not returned emailed requests from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Clarke said authorities were working to uncover every detail of the alleged fraud.

"They will unearth exactly how funds were allegedly stolen, who benefited from such theft and who organised and collaborated in this," he said.

The government would also seek forfeiture of any assets that might have been bought with stolen funds.

He added that the government would soon approve stiffer penalties for white-collar crimes.

"If you rob depositors or you defraud investors…and you put our financial system and our way of life at risk, the Jamaican society wants you put away for a long time," he said.