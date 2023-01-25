Chris Hipkins to be sworn in as prime minister

7:29am
|

Radio New Zealand

Chris Hipkins.

Chris Hipkins. (Source: Getty)

Chris Hipkins will today be sworn in as prime minister, formally completing the handover of power from Jacinda Ardern.

Ardern will head to Government House to officially tender her resignation and shift to the back benches.

At about 11.30am, Hipkins and deputy Carmel Sepuloni will arrive for a swearing-in ceremony.

From there, he will leave to convene a Cabinet meeting before addressing media in the afternoon.

The new prime minister has a hefty to-do list to get through - with a ministerial reshuffle to come next week, and a full policy reset.

Hipkins has signalled tackling the "inflation pandemic" will be a top priority for his cabinet's slimmed-down work programme.

Ardern announced her resignation as prime minister late last week, saying she knew she no longer had "enough in the tank to do it justice". She has been prime minister for five years and said she said she had hoped to find a way to prepare for another year and another term in office, but could not.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandPolitics

SHARE

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Don't panic, but Panic! At The Disco are breaking up

Don't panic, but Panic! At The Disco are breaking up

34 mins ago

Christopher Luxon lays out National's plan to fight inflation

9:59

Christopher Luxon lays out National's plan to fight inflation

35 mins ago

BREAKING

Body of missing Kiwi volunteer Andrew Bagshaw found

Body of missing Kiwi volunteer Andrew Bagshaw found

48 mins ago

Ukraine corruption scandal ousts top officials amid war

Ukraine corruption scandal ousts top officials amid war

58 mins ago

Long-time activist Titewhai Harawira dies aged 90

5:34

Long-time activist Titewhai Harawira dies aged 90

Thu, Jan 19

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life

Sponsored by EECA

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Christopher Luxon lays out National's plan to fight inflation

Photos: Ardern all smiles at Rātana as she bids farewell as PM

$500k made available for Cyclone Hale clean-up in Tairāwhiti

Analysis: Co-governance casts shadow over PM's exit at Rātana