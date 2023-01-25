Chris Hipkins to be sworn in as prime minister

Chris Hipkins. (Source: Getty)

Chris Hipkins will today be sworn in as prime minister, formally completing the handover of power from Jacinda Ardern.

Ardern will head to Government House to officially tender her resignation and shift to the back benches.

At about 11.30am, Hipkins and deputy Carmel Sepuloni will arrive for a swearing-in ceremony.

From there, he will leave to convene a Cabinet meeting before addressing media in the afternoon.

The new prime minister has a hefty to-do list to get through - with a ministerial reshuffle to come next week, and a full policy reset.

Hipkins has signalled tackling the "inflation pandemic" will be a top priority for his cabinet's slimmed-down work programme.

Ardern announced her resignation as prime minister late last week, saying she knew she no longer had "enough in the tank to do it justice". She has been prime minister for five years and said she said she had hoped to find a way to prepare for another year and another term in office, but could not.

