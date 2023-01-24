Watch: Breakfast hosts zap each other, Trump troll with Bug-A-Salt

9:42am
1News

Breakfast host Chris Chang zapped his fellow co-host Anna Burns-Francis with a Bug-A-Salt in a hilarious in-studio moment this morning.

The team had been discussing the best way to get rid of flies, with a Bug-A-Salt, a plastic gun that shoots salt, leading the way.

The team also hilariously knocked down a Donald Trump troll with the weapon.

Burns-Francis joked the Bug-A-Salt would be good for Jenny-May Clarkson's twin boys.

Clarkson responded: "No, it would go pear-shaped I'm telling you now, I can't wait for you to look after my sons, that'll be an adventure for you."

