MediaWorks announces 90 staff to be laid off in cost cutting move

Media company MediaWorks intends laying off up to 90 staff members in an effort to cut costs.

MediaWorks is a New Zealand-based company specialising in radio, outdoor advertising and interactive media. It operates More FM, the Edge, the Breeze, Mai FM and the Rock among other prominent radio stations.

In an email sent to staff this morning, chief executive Cam Wallace said two-thirds of the company's costs were labour related.

He said the impact of inflationary pressures and a likely recession this year have meant costs must be reduced.

The jobs to be axed include roles that are vacant at present.

MediaWorks has been approached for comment.

