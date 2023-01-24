Luxon makes first appearance at Rātana as party leader

33 mins ago
|
1News

National Party leader Christopher Luxon is making his first appearance at Rātana Pā this year.

Luxon and deputy leader Nicola Willis arrived for the festivities just after 11am. The opposition leader is speaking at around midday - ahead of Ardern later in the afternoon.

The celebrations will serve as a test for Luxon and incoming Labour leader Chris Hipkins' relationship with Māoridom - with Jacinda Ardern giving her last speech as PM.

National's potential coalition partner, ACT, is not attending the event. The annual Rātana is unofficially regarded as marking the beginning of a new political year.

For decades, politicians have descended on Rātana Pā, about 21 kilometres south of Whanganui, for the event - with celebrations returning after a two-year Covid hiatus.

New ZealandPoliticsTe Ao Māori

