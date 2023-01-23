Russia official warns West of destruction for arming Ukraine

People visit an exhibition of tanks and APCs of Ukrainian armed forces damaged and captured during the fighting at an exhibition at a museum in St Petersburg. (Source: Associated Press)

The speaker of the lower house of Russia's parliament warned that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction, a message that followed new pledges of armoured vehicles, air defence systems and other equipment but not the battle tanks Kyiv requested.

Ukraine's supporters pledged billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine during a meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday, though the new commitments were overshadowed by a failure to agree on Ukraine's urgent request for German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks.

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said that governments giving more powerful weapons to Ukraine could cause a "global tragedy that would destroy their countries".

"Supplies of offensive weapons to the Kyiv regime would lead to a global catastrophe," he said.

"If Washington and NATO supply weapons that would be used for striking peaceful cities and making attempts to seize our territory as they threaten to do, it would trigger a retaliation with more powerful weapons."

Germany is one of the main donors of weapons to Ukraine, and it ordered a review of its Leopard 2 stocks in preparation for a possible green light.

Nonetheless, the government in Berlin has shown caution at each step of increasing its commitments to Ukraine, a hesitancy seen as rooted in its history and political culture.

French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, said that he does not rule out sending Leclerc battle tanks to Ukraine and had asked his defence minister to "work on" the idea.

Macron spoke during a news conference in Paris with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as their countries commemorated the 60th anniversary of their post-World War II friendship treaty.

In a joint declaration, France and Germany committed to their "unwavering support" for Ukraine.

France will make its tank decision based on three criteria, Macron said: that sharing the equipment does not lead to an escalation of the conflict, that it would provide efficient and workable help when training time is taken into account, and that it wouldn’t weaken France’s own military.

Scholz did not respond when asked about the Leopard 2 tanks on Sunday (local time), but stressed that his country already has made sizable military contributions to Ukraine.

"The US is doing a lot, Germany is doing a lot, too," he said. "We have constantly expanded our deliveries with very effective weapons that are already available today. And we have always coordinated all these decisions closely with our important allies and friends."

Germany's tentativeness has drawn criticism, particularly from Poland and the Baltic states, countries on NATO's eastern flank that feel especially threatened by Russia's renewed aggression.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson talk during their meeting in Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that if Germany does not consent to transferring Leopard tanks to Ukraine, his country was prepared to build a "smaller coalition" of countries that would send theirs anyway.

"Almost a year had passed since the outbreak of war," Morawiecki said in an interview with Polish state news agency PAP. "Evidence of the Russian army’s war crimes can be seen on television and on YouTube.

"What more does Germany need to open its eyes and start to act in line with the potential of the German state?"

In Washington, two leading lawmakers urged the US to send some of its Abrams tanks to Ukraine in the interests of overcoming Germany’s reluctance to share its own, more suitable tanks.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of the Russian Security Council, said the US-led meeting at the air base in Germany "left no doubt that our enemies will try to exhaust or better destroy us," adding that "they have enough weapons" to achieve the purpose.

Medvedev, a former Russian president, warned on his messaging app channel that "in case of a protracted conflict," Russia could seek to form a military alliance with "the nations that are fed up with the Americans and a pack of their castrated dogs".

Ukraine is asking for more weapons as it anticipates Russia's forces launching a new offensive in the spring.

Among those calling for more arms for Ukraine was the former British prime minister, Boris Johnson, who made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday (Kyiv time).

Johnson, who was pictured in the Kyiv region town of Borodyanka, said he travelled to Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky.