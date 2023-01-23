Lunar New Year: Half a month of celebrations kick off in NZ

Hundreds of people gathered at the Auckland Sky Tower on 22 January, 2023, to watch the cultural performances. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Lunar New Year festivities kicked off over the weekend in Auckland as members of the Asian diaspora ushered in the Year of the Rabbit.

By Lucy Xia of RNZ

The occasion is celebrated by millions in East Asia, and yesterday was the first day of the New Year, according to the Lunisolar Calendar.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Auckland Sky Tower on Sunday to watch the lion dance, cultural performances, and calligraphy demonstrations - marking the beginning of half a month of celebrations.

For Aucklanders, the festivities will culminate with the Lantern Festival next month - which is back after a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19, and will be celebrated between 2 February and 5 February at Manukau Sports Bowl.

Veronica Huang told RNZ her first day of the new year began with Buddhist prayers at Fo Guang Shan temple in South Auckland, followed by the cultural event in the CBD.

She also celebrated with a feast on New Year's Eve with her husband and two daughters, Huang said.

(Source: rnz.co.nz)

While Covid-19 in China was still a concern, she hoped things would be settled by next year so she could return and spend the holiday with her wider family, she said.

Others who are far from their immediate family, like Mable from Malaysia who recently arrived in New Zealand on a working holiday visa, have chosen to spend the day with friends.

Mable said she would be celebrating with housemates over a hearty hotpot.

Like her, Sandra Chen, who was also far from her family in Guangzhou, China, said she had spent the day hiking and eating a fancy dinner with her friends who were also alone in New Zealand.

It had been eight years since she last spent Chinese New Year with her family, Chen said.

For some in the community, this year's celebration is sweet and poignant - particularly for those who have not been able to celebrate with family overseas due to Covid-19, which is still rampant in China.

China suddenly ended its "zero-Covid" policy in December last year, after nationwide protests, and has since seen millions infected.

Central Auckland resident Hannah Zhang celebrated the Lunar New Year with her family in Auckland but hoped she could visit extended family in China again next year. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Central Auckland resident Hannah Zhang said the first thing she did this morning was a video call to her parents who were in Shandong, China.

She said she hoped to celebrate with them next year.

"I think it's three years, we haven't [been] to go back to China since Covid, so hopefully we can be together next Chinese New Year with my family."

But, for others who are finally able to reunite with family after years of Covid-19 disruption, this year's Lunar New Year is one to remember.

As of early January, China has scrapped quarantine for travellers, which saw overseas Chinese return for the first time since the pandemic began.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Auckland Sky Tower to watch the lion dance. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Auckland woman Chen Liu is finally spending the new year with her parents in Hubei after three years apart.

While happy to be reunited, Chen said the continued impact of Covid-19 had changed how the new year was celebrated in China this year.

"This year is kind of special as everyone has gone through such a crazy time, and the pandemic actually has changed some things too," she said.

"Previously, we would gather together as a big family, with my uncles and aunties, but this time we're just staying with our core families."

While every new year that could be spent with family was valuable, this year's celebration had been somewhat tainted by Covid-19, she said.

"Everyone is talking about their experiences of the pandemic, and some of my extended family members are not able to travel back to Hubei to celebrate with us," she said.