Germany won't block Poland giving Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

The Leopard 2A7 main battle tank of the German Armed Forces. (Source: Getty)

The German government will not object if Poland decides to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, Germany's top diplomat said on Monday, indicating movement on supplying weapons that Kyiv has described as essential to its ability to fend off an intensified Russian offensive.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told French TV that Poland has not formally asked for Berlin's approval to share some of its German-made Leopards but added, "if we were asked, we would not stand in the way".

German officials "know how important these tanks are", and "this is why we are discussing this now with our partners," Baerbock said in interview clips posted by LCI.

Ukraine’s supporters pledged billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine during a meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday.

International defence leaders discussed Ukraine's urgent request for the Leopard 2 tanks, and the failure to work out an agreement overshadowed the new commitments.

Germany is one of the main donors of weapons to Ukraine, and it ordered a review of its Leopard 2 stocks in preparation for a possible green light.

Nonetheless, the government in Berlin has shown caution at each step of increasing its military aid to Ukraine, a hesitancy seen as rooted in its history and political culture.

Germany’s tentativeness has drawn criticism, particularly from Poland and the Baltic states, countries on NATO’s eastern flank that feel especially threatened by Russia’s renewed aggression.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that if the fellow NATO and European Union member did not consent to transferring Leopard tanks to Ukraine, his country was prepared to build a "smaller coalition" of countries that would send theirs anyway.

"Almost a year had passed since the outbreak of war," Morawiecki said in an interview with Polish state news agency PAP published Sunday (local time).

"Evidence of the Russian army’s war crimes can be seen on television and on YouTube. What more does Germany need to open its eyes and start to act in line with the potential of the German state?"

Previously, some officials in Poland indicated that Finland and Denmark also were ready to send Leopards to Ukraine.

Earlier on Sunday (Moscow time), the speaker of the lower house of Russia’s parliament, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, said governments that give more powerful weapons to Ukraine risked causing a "global tragedy that would destroy their countries."

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he does not rule out sending Leclerc battle tanks to Ukraine and had asked his defence minister to "work on" the idea.

Macron spoke during a news conference in Paris with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as their countries commemorated the 60th anniversary of their post-World War II friendship treaty.

In a joint declaration, France and Germany committed to their "unwavering support" for Ukraine.

France will make its tank decision based on three criteria, Macron said: that sharing the equipment does not lead to an escalation of the conflict, that it would provide efficient and workable help when training time is taken into account, and that it wouldn’t weaken France’s own military.

Scholz did not respond when asked about the Leopard 2 tanks on Sunday (local time), but stressed that his country already has made sizable military contributions to Ukraine.