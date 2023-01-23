Hipkins' cap, sunnies being auctioned to raise funds for Labour

Incoming prime minister Chris Hipkin wearing his "iconic" cap and sunnies. (Source: TradeMe)

Incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins sported a cap and sunglasses while speaking to media in Napier at Labour's annual caucus retreat last week, a look that captivated social media.

Now, the two clothing items are up for auction on Trade Me.

The auction was clear to state it's to raise funds for the Labour Party, which means the winning bid is a political donation under New Zealand law and a winning bid over $5,000 is likely subject to public disclosure using the purchaser's real name.

"We can only legally sell to a citizen or permanent resident of New Zealand," the seller said.

The "one of a kind combo of truly historic significance" is being sold by the Labour Party to raise campaign funds and will come with a "certificate of authenticity".

As of 8pm Monday, the auction has 110 bids and a top bid of $1530.

"Black and wraparound, this Hutt-issue headgear gives you the cred to hustle a great price on new mags, audition for Westside season 7, or become Prime Minister," the auction page reads.

"Dress them up for Parliament or keep them casual at the Cossie Club - with this hat and these shades, you'll be styling it like a world leader in no time."

Amused buyers flocked to the questions and answers section, one person asking if a bottle of Coca Cola and a "Spread Your Legs" mug can be added to the auction "to complete the look".

"Very happy to chuck in a Coke Zero. Can check the supply cupboard for 'Spread Your Legs' mugs..." the Labour Party TradeMe account owner replied.

One user asked for sizes to see if the combo will fit on their "big head", to which the seller answered "your big head could be be OK. Last owner's head may have grown a touch in recent days.."

Another asked: "On a serious note, what brand are the sunnies and are their any scratches on the lenses?"

"Sunnies have the odd scratch. But they're not afraid to admit their own imperfections," came the reply.

The auction closes on Thursday at 8.30pm and the winning bid will be considered a political donation under New Zealand law.