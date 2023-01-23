China rings in New Year with biggest festivities since Covid began

Visitors walk across a bridge decorated with lanterns at a public park in Beijing. (Source: Associated Press)

People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday (local time) with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict "zero-Covid" policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago.

The Lunar New Year is the most important annual holiday in China. Each year is named after one of the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac in a repeating cycle, with this year being the Year of the Rabbit.

For the past three years, celebrations were muted in the shadow of the pandemic.

With the easing of most restrictions that had confined millions to their homes, people could finally make their first trip back to their hometowns to reunite with their families without worrying about the hassles of quarantine, potential lockdowns and suspension of travel.

Larger public celebrations also returned for what is known as the Spring Festival in China, with the capital hosting thousands of cultural events - on a larger scale than a year ago.

"He has never experienced what a traditional new year is like because he was too young three years ago and he had no memory of that," said Si Jia, who brought her 7-year-old son to the Qianmen area near Beijing's Tiananmen Square to experience the festive vibe and learn about traditional Chinese culture.

Nearly 53,000 offered prayers at Beijing's Lama Temple but the crowds appeared to be smaller compared to pre-pandemic days.

The Tibetan Buddhist site allows up to 60,000 visitors a day, citing safety reasons, and requires an advance reservation.

A woman poses for a selfie on a bridge decorated with lanterns at a public park in Beijing. (Source: Associated Press)

Throngs of residents and tourists swarmed pedestrian streets in Qianmen, enjoying snacks from barbecue and New Year rice cake stands, and some children wore traditional Chinese rabbit hats. Others held blown sugar or marshmallows shaped like rabbits.

The mass movement of people may cause the virus to spread in certain areas, said Wu Zunyou, the chief epidemiologist at China's Centre for Disease Control. But a large-scale Covid-19 surge will be unlikely in the next two or three months because about 80% of the country's 1.4 billion people have been infected during the recent wave, he wrote on the social media platform Weibo.

Visitors light incense as they pray on the first day of the Lunar New Year holiday at the Lama Temple in Beijing. (Source: Associated Press)

The centre reported 12,660 Covid-related deaths between January 13 and 19, including 680 cases of respiratory failure caused by the virus and 11,980 fatalities from other ailments combined with Covid-19.

These are on top of 60,000 fatalities reported last week since early December. The statement on Saturday (local time) said the deaths occurred in hospitals, which means anyone who died at home would not be included in the tally.

China has counted only deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official Covid-19 death toll, a narrow definition that excludes many deaths that would be attributed to Covid-19 in much of the world.

As communities across Asia welcomed the Year of the Rabbit, the Vietnamese were celebrating the Year of the Cat instead.

There's no official answer to explain the difference, but one theory suggests cats are popular because they often help Vietnamese rice farmers to chase away rats.