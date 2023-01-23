Calls to ban violent offenders from dating apps in Australia

12:23pm
|
AAP
A phone with app icons including Tinder, Grindr, among others (file image).

A phone with app icons including Tinder, Grindr, among others (file image). (Source: istock.com)

The prolific number of sexual assaults stemming from dating apps will be spotlighted in Australia this week, with advocates and government coming together to work on reform. 

Australia's Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said the government will work with states and territories to take whatever action is needed. 

"Dating apps would be well on notice that the Albanese government intends to not only take this very seriously but take whatever action is necessary," she told ABC Radio. 

Rowland said "incentive regulation" could be used to change behaviour but that further reforms, such as changes to the law, have not been ruled out.

"If the situation does not improve, then certainly it is within the scope of government to make sure we do everything we can to keep Australians safe online."

Read More

Asked whether dating apps were doing enough to stamp out criminal behaviour, the minister said while some had their own pre-requisites, they weren't consistent across platforms.

"It's important here to hear particularly from the police side of things where there have been complaints," she said. 

Australia's Parliament House.

Australia's Parliament House. (Source: istock.com)

Rowland will convene the online dating safety roundtable on Wednesday after calls for reform grew louder last month, when a New South Wales man was charged with the murder of a woman he met online.

Australian police allege he had a long history of domestic violence.

The case sparked calls for reforms to stop people with a known violent background from registering on dating apps.

Three-quarters of Australian Institute of Criminology survey respondents had been victims of some form of online sexual violence in the past five years.

One-third experienced in-person abuse from someone they met on an app, with 27% of those reporting incidents of sexual assault or coercion, such as drink spiking.

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth, eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant, state and territory ministers and representatives from dating apps including Match, Bumble and Grindr will all attend. 

Law enforcement experts have also been invited. 

The roundtable will cover preventing exploitation of online dating services, supporting users who experience harm and efforts to improve online dating safety.

This includes reporting processes, support for abuse victims and policies to hold perpetrators accountable, with more than 3.1 million Australians using dating apps in 2021.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE

Latest

Popular

19 mins ago

Suspect in California mass shooting found dead in van

Suspect in California mass shooting found dead in van

38 mins ago

Carmel Sepuloni appointment positive for NZ - Pacific leaders

2:18

Carmel Sepuloni appointment positive for NZ - Pacific leaders

49 mins ago

Queensland cop killers were 'gentle' people, daughter says

4:56

Queensland cop killers were 'gentle' people, daughter says

54 mins ago

NSW man who died trying to save child at Lake Wakatipu named

0:26

NSW man who died trying to save child at Lake Wakatipu named

2:28pm

Lunar New Year: Half a month of celebrations kick off in NZ

Lunar New Year: Half a month of celebrations kick off in NZ

Thu, Jan 19

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life

Sponsored by EECA

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Suspect in California mass shooting found dead in van

Queensland cop killers were 'gentle' people, daughter says

Democrats concerned over Biden's document drama

Questions over leak of Gold Coast helicopter crash footage remain