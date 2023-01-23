Avatar marks 6 straight weeks at No. 1, crosses $3 billion

Jake Sully, portrayed by Sam Worthington, in Avatar: The Way of Water. (Source: Associated Press)

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water led ticket sales in movie theatres for the sixth straight weekend, making it the first film to have such a sustained reign atop the box office since 2009's Avatar.

The Walt Disney Company's The Way of Water added US$19.7 million (NZ$30.4 million) in US and Canadian theatres over the weekend, according to studio estimates today.

Its global total has now surpassed US$2 billion (NZ$3.1 billion), putting it sixth all-time and just ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Domestically, The Way of Water is up to US$598 million (NZ$924 million). Continued robust international sales (NZ$87 million for the weekend) have helped push the Avatar sequel to its total worldwide.

A year ago, Spider-Man: No Way Home also topped the box office for six weekends, but did it over the course of seven weeks.

You have to go back to Cameron's original Avatar to find a movie that stayed No 1 for such a long span; Avatar ultimately topped out at seven weeks. Before that, the only film in the past 25 years to manage the feat was another Cameron film; Titanic (1997) went undefeated for 15 weeks.

The Way of Water has now reached a target that Cameron himself set for the very expensive sequel. Ahead of its release, Cameron said becoming "the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history" was "your break even".

The box-office domination for The Way of Water has been aided, in part, by a dearth of formidable challengers.

The only new wide release from a major studio on the weekend was the thriller Missing, from Sony's Screen Gems and Stage 6 Films. A low-budget sequel to 2018's Searching, starring Storm Reid as a teenager seeking her missing mother, Missing plays out across computer screens. The film, budgeted at US$7 million (NZ$10.8 million), debuted with US$9.3 million (NZ$14.4 million).

Storm Reid in a scene from Missing. (Source: Associated Press)

January is typically a slow period in theatres, but a handful of strong-performing holdovers have helped prop up sales.

Though it didn't open hugely in December, Universal Pictures' Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has had long legs as one of the only family options in theatres over the last month. In its fifth week, it came in second place with US$11.5 million (NZ$17.8 million) domestically and US$17.8 million (NZ$27.5 million) overseas. The Puss in Boots sequel has grossed US$297.5 million (NZ$459.7 million) globally.

The creepy doll horror hit M3gan, also from Universal, has likewise continued to pull in moviegoers. It notched US$9.8 million (NZ$15.1 million) in its third week, bringing its domestic haul to US$73.3 million (NZ$113.3 million).