Arsenal seal 3-2 victory over Man U with 90th minute winner

8:36am
|
Associated Press

Eddie Nketiah kept Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge on track with two goals as the Gunners beat Manchester United 3-2 in a pulsating game at the Emirates Stadium this morning.

Nketiah netted the winner in injury time with a back-heeled flick-on after a shot from Martin Odegaard to secure a crucial victory that keeps Arsenal five points ahead of Manchester City with a game in hand.

United is the only team to have beaten Arsenal in the league this season and looked set to deal Mikel Arteta’s team another blow when Lisandro Martinez equalised in the 59th minute.

But Arsenal was finally rewarded for a period of relentless pressure over the last 10 minutes, with David De Gea having already denied Nketiah once from close range.

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring against Manchester United.

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring against Manchester United. (Source: Associated Press)

Marcus Rashford had put United ahead with a long-range strike in the 17th minute, but Nketiah responded seven minutes later when he headed in a cross from Granit Xhaka at the far post.

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead for the first time in the 53rd when he collected the ball on the left flank, drove past Christian Eriksen and then curled in a strike from 25 yards that beat De Gea at the far post.

But goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale then made a rare mistake as he collided with his own defender when trying to collect a corner, spilling the ball to Martinez — who reacted quickly to head in the equaliser.

