Waiheke residents tormented by mysterious sausages in mailbox

31 mins ago
|

Radio New Zealand

An example of one of the mysterious Waiheke sausages, as shared on social media.

An example of one of the mysterious Waiheke sausages, as shared on social media. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

A Waiheke resident is fed up after being tormented by mysterious sausages in their mailbox for almost a year.

The island community is sizzling on social media as the anonymous Surfdale Sausager plants snags - wrapped in bread and dressed in butter and tomato sauce - in their mailboxes.

One of the Sausager's first victims, Jacob, says he has been targeted regularly since last April.

"It happens at least once a month, at the very bare minimum."

When it first happened, he thought it was probably just some drunk person who had misplaced their dinner.

"It happened again and again, to the point where I messaged my friends thinking they were playing a joke on me - and then all of them had photos of sausages in their letterboxes; that was when I knew it was a serious problem.

"It's tearing my friend group apart; it's tearing Waiheke apart because we just don't know who it is.

"It's terrible."

He said nobody had felt hungry enough to eat the sausages, and they just got photographed and disposed of properly.

Jacob said he suspected more than one culprit could be involved.

"I know you're out there. Just know one thing, you will be unmasked, and your horrible deeds will be [known] by the community, and you will be shunned."

The Mad Butcher - Sir Peter Leitch, who is a Waiheke resident - says he has never heard of the incidents and has yet to be targeted himself.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandAucklandFood and Drink

SHARE

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Wife of Piha drowning victim lost parents, brother to Covid

0:21

Wife of Piha drowning victim lost parents, brother to Covid

4 mins ago

China rings in New Year with biggest festivities since Covid began

China rings in New Year with biggest festivities since Covid began

26 mins ago

Photos of LA shooting suspect released, police swarm vehicle

0:27

Photos of LA shooting suspect released, police swarm vehicle

31 mins ago

Waiheke residents tormented by mysterious sausages in mailbox

2:23

Waiheke residents tormented by mysterious sausages in mailbox

32 mins ago

Secondary teachers plan industrial action over stalled pay talks

Secondary teachers plan industrial action over stalled pay talks

Thu, Jan 19

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life

Sponsored by EECA

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Wife of Piha drowning victim lost parents, brother to Covid

Kapa haka performers around NZ gear up for Te Matatini festival

Missing Auckland woman found safe

One dead after 'water incident' in Tāwharanui north of Auckland