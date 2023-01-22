Waiheke residents tormented by mysterious sausages in mailbox

48 mins ago
|

Radio New Zealand

An example of one of the mysterious Waiheke sausages, as shared on social media.

An example of one of the mysterious Waiheke sausages, as shared on social media. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

A Waiheke resident is fed up after being tormented by mysterious sausages in their mailbox for almost a year.

The island community is sizzling on social media as the anonymous Surfdale Sausager plants snags - wrapped in bread and dressed in butter and tomato sauce - in their mailboxes.

One of the Sausager's first victims, Jacob, says he has been targeted regularly since last April.

"It happens at least once a month, at the very bare minimum."

When it first happened, he thought it was probably just some drunk person who had misplaced their dinner.

"It happened again and again, to the point where I messaged my friends thinking they were playing a joke on me - and then all of them had photos of sausages in their letterboxes; that was when I knew it was a serious problem.

"It's tearing my friend group apart; it's tearing Waiheke apart because we just don't know who it is.

"It's terrible."

He said nobody had felt hungry enough to eat the sausages, and they just got photographed and disposed of properly.

Jacob said he suspected more than one culprit could be involved.

"I know you're out there. Just know one thing, you will be unmasked, and your horrible deeds will be [known] by the community, and you will be shunned."

The Mad Butcher - Sir Peter Leitch, who is a Waiheke resident - says he has never heard of the incidents and has yet to be targeted himself.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandAucklandFood and Drink

SHARE

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Hipkins addresses marriage split as he asks for family's privacy

5:17

Hipkins addresses marriage split as he asks for family's privacy

29 mins ago

The 'girl from Waitara' - Carmel Sepuloni makes history

2:27

The 'girl from Waitara' - Carmel Sepuloni makes history

35 mins ago

Chris Hipkins announces priorities as new prime minister

2:09

Chris Hipkins announces priorities as new prime minister

48 mins ago

Waiheke residents tormented by mysterious sausages in mailbox

Waiheke residents tormented by mysterious sausages in mailbox

5:30pm

Watch: Boston Dynamics show off robot's incredible new moves

Watch: Boston Dynamics show off robot's incredible new moves

Thu, Jan 19

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life

Sponsored by EECA

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

One dead after 'water incident' in Tāwharanui north of Auckland

Bus crashes into block of shops in Auckland's Newmarket

Southland eyeing up hops industry as trial comes to end

Two dead after getting into trouble in water at Auckland's Piha