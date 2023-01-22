LIVE: Hipkins thanks Ardern as he takes over as Labour leader, PM

Follow 1News' live updates as Chris Hipkins is set to become the new Labour leader and 41st prime minister.

What you need to know

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More Watch: Hipkins and Ardern embrace as Labour caucus cheers

Labour's caucus is meeting at 1pm today in Wellington to vote on confirming Chris Hipkins as leader

Hipkins spoke yesterday saying it would be a "massive honour" for him to become prime minister

Carmel Sepuloni is set to be the new deputy PM

3.00pm: Click here to watch Hipkins and Sepuloni address the nation.

2:38pm: MP for Northcote Shanan Halbert has called Hipkins and Sepuloni a "formidable team."

A formidable team with our leader @chrishipkins with @CarmelSepuloni as Deputy PM and Kelvin Davis Deputy Leader. #2023 — Shanan Halbert 🚊 🚴 🌈 ✊🏼 (@shananhalbert) January 22, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

2:35pm: Outgoing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been spotted leaving the meeting with a big bouquet of flowers.

Jacinda Ardern holding a bouquet of flowers. (Source: 1News)

2.30pm: Congratulations are rolling in for Carmel Sepuloni.

Congratulations, Well done & really proud of our first Pacific Deputy PM, my friend & Tongan sister Hon @CarmelSepuloni! Today is a historic day for Samoa, Tonga & our Pacific People in Aotearoa NZ. You’ve got this Carmel👏🎉👏 ‘Ofa lahi & Alofa tele atu Sis xoxox ❤️🌺❤️🌺❤️ pic.twitter.com/oFRuujMoup — Jenny Salesa (@JennySalesa) January 22, 2023

Feeling extremely proud of my my good friend @CarmelSepuloni. This is way too exciting. pic.twitter.com/YfODsPBWmt — Efeso Collins (@efesocollins) January 22, 2023

2.20pm:

ADVERTISEMENT

Carmel Sepuloni says she’s very emotional about her new role as Deputy PM @1NewsNZ — Jessica Mutch McKay TVNZ (@MutchJessica) January 22, 2023

2.15pm: The meeting was all over in just under an hour, Chris Hipkins said he and Carmel Sepuloni will take time "to digest" their new roles before addressing the nation shortly.

2pm: Carmel Sepuloni has been confirmed as deputy PM by her colleagues. Hipkins and Sepuloni left the meeting together where Hipkins said the pair would address media at 3pm.

1.45pm: Chris Hipkins received a big hug from outgoing PM Jacinda Ardern and a standing ovation from the Labour caucus as he went into this afternoon's meeting.

Read more and watch the moment here: Hipkins and Ardern embrace as Labour caucus cheers

1.40pm: Asked what it could mean to have a Pacific Islander as the Deputy PM, Aupito William Sio said it would be "a historic moment".

ADVERTISEMENT

"It will excite young Pacific, young Māori, it'll open up the doors for possibility of what a great nation New Zealand could be.

"This election is far more about a united nation that has to look after everybody, and that includes Māori and Pasifika, who have faced inequities for many, many years," he said.

Aupito William Sio speaking to media before the caucus meeting. (Source: 1News)

1.25pm: Michael Wood said the party has "a process to play out", but he "fully" expects the meeting will end "confirming Chris Hipkins as leader of the Labour party, with a unified caucus, ready to lead the country and win the election".

Asked if he would be the best option for deputy, Wood said: "I'm not going to comment on any discussions that we might have in caucus."

1.20pm: Carmel Sepuloni, a favourite for the position of deputy prime minister, said: "We've just got a meeting that's about to occur where some decisions will be made and I certainly wouldn't want to preempt any of those decisions.

"I haven't ruled anything in or out, there's a process that needs to be undertaken and we need to respect the caucus members and those decisions that need to be made."

ADVERTISEMENT

Carmel Sepuloni speaks outside caucus meeting. (Source: 1News)

1.10pm: Before heading into the meeting, Dr Ayesha Verrall said Chris Hipkins is a "devoted dad".

Dr Ayesha Verrall speaks outside the caucus meeting. (Source: 1News)

1.05pm: The Labour caucus was all smiles as Ardern closed the door on media at the start of their 1pm meeting.

A 3pm press conference is expected after this afternoon's vote.

Tune in to 1News' live stream of the press conference here on the website for all the action.

12.50pm: Here's everything you need to know about the "boy from the Hutt" set to be NZ's next PM: From spreading legs to a savoury love - Who is Chris Hipkins?

ADVERTISEMENT

12.45pm: A reminder, Jacinda Ardern announced today's vote in her resignation speech on Thursday, adding: "If a leader is successfully elected, I will issue my resignation soon after to the Governor General, and a new Prime Minister will be sworn in."

12.20pm: 1News understands a new deputy prime minister will also be announced today after the caucus meeting.

Kiri Allan has officially ruled herself out of the running and Carmel Sepuloni appears to be the front-runner at this stage.

12.10pm: Chris Hipkins yesterday revealed the moment he found out he had the backing to be the new leader.

Click here to read more: Hipkins on flight when he received leadership backing

Background

The Labour caucus is gathering in Wellington today to confirm Chris Hipkins as the party's new leader and New Zealand's 41st prime minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hipkins was the sole nominee to replace Jacinda Ardern, following her shock resignation.

"I am really looking forward to the job," Hipkins told media yesterday.

"I am feeling energised and enthusiastic and I am looking forward to getting to the work.

"It's a big day for a boy from the Hutt.

"It's an enormous privilege. It's also an enormous responsibility and the weight of that responsibility is still sinking in."

MPs will meet at Parliament at 1pm to endorse the nomination and confirm his appointment.

There is a press conference expected to be held at 3pm after the meeting.