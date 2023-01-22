LIVE: Chris Hipkins set to be confirmed Labour leader, PM

Follow 1News' live updates as Chris Hipkins is set to become the new Labour leader and 41st prime minister.

What you need to know

Labour's caucus is meeting at 1pm today in Wellington to vote on confirming Chris Hipkins as leader

Hipkins spoke yesterday saying it would be a "massive honour" for him to become prime minister

It's expected a new deputy prime minister will also be announced this afternoon after caucus

Carmel Sepuloni is tipped as the front-runner to be the new deputy PM

12.20pm: 1News understands a new deputy prime minister will also be announced today after the caucus meeting.

Kiri Allan has officially ruled herself out of the running and Carmel Sepuloni appears to be the front-runner at this stage.

12.10pm: Chris Hipkins yesterday revealed the moment he found out he had the backing to be the new leader.

Background

The Labour caucus is gathering in Wellington today to confirm Chris Hipkins as the party's new leader and New Zealand's 41st prime minister.

Hipkins was the sole nominee to replace Jacinda Ardern, following her shock resignation.

"I am really looking forward to the job," Hipkins told media yesterday.

"I am feeling energised and enthusiastic and I am looking forward to getting to the work.

"It's a big day for a boy from the Hutt.

"It's an enormous privilege. It's also an enormous responsibility and the weight of that responsibility is still sinking in."

MPs will meet at Parliament at 1pm to endorse the nomination and confirm his appointment.

There is a press conference expected to be held at 3pm after the meeting.