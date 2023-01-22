Labour caucus prepares to officially pick Hipkins

Chris Hipkins. (Source: Getty)

The Labour caucus will gather in the capital today to confirm Chris Hipkins as the party's new leader and New Zealand's 41st prime minister.

Hipkins was the sole nominee to replace Jacinda Ardern, following her shock resignation.

"I am really looking forward to the job," Hipkins told media in a brief stand-up Saturday.

"I am feeling energised and enthusiastic and I am looking forward to getting to the work.

"It's a big day for a boy from the Hutt.

"It's an enormous privilege. It's also an enormous responsibility and the weight of that responsibility is still sinking in."

MPs will meet at Parliament at 1pm to endorse the nomination and confirm his appointment.

There is a press conference expected to be held at 3pm after the meeting.

Hipkins and Labour MPs have not yet confirmed who will be deputy prime minister, with Grant Robertson expected to leave the role but stay on as finance minister.

It is possible the caucus will also discuss the party's deputy leader position, if it is vacated by Kelvin Davis.

Davis told reporters on Thursday he was yet to decide if he wanted to stay in the role.

Once Hipkins is confirmed as Labour's new leader, Ardern will issue her resignation to the governor-general.

Hipkins will then be sworn in as New Zealand's 41st prime minister.

