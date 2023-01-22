Kylie Jenner reveals the name of her baby boy

1:00pm
|
Bang Showbiz
Kylie Jenner holding her son, Aire.

Kylie Jenner holding her son, Aire. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Kylie Jenner has named her son Aire.

The 25-year-old make-up mogul initially announced that she'd named her baby boy Wolf Webster, before having a change of heart - and she's now taken to social media to confirm his actual name, and to share the first-ever photos of him.

Alongside some behind-the-scenes photos of her baby boy, Kylie wrote on Instagram "AIRE 🤍"

Kris Jenner, Kylie's mom, quickly replied "I love you Aire Webster".

Kylie - who has Aire, 11 months, and Stormi, four, with rap star Travis Scott - chose to change her son's name after deciding that Wolf didn't suit his personality.

The brunette beauty previously took to the photo-sharing platform to explain the reason for the change.

She wrote "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Kylie announced the name change shortly after she reportedly split from Travis.

The reality star - who previously dated rap star Tyga - is said to be "focused on her kids and her business" for the time being.

A source shared: "She spent the holidays in Aspen with her family. They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship".

The celebrity duo - who split in 2019, before rekindling their romance amid the COVID-19 pandemic - are also in very different places in their lives at the moment.

The insider explained "Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier.

"Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did."

EntertainmentNorth AmericaTelevision

SHARE

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

One dead after 'water incident' in Tāwharanui north of Auckland

One dead after 'water incident' in Tāwharanui north of Auckland

8 mins ago

LIVE: Hipkins thanks Ardern as he takes over as Labour leader, PM

5:37

LIVE: Hipkins thanks Ardern as he takes over as Labour leader, PM

13 mins ago

BREAKING

Full video: Hipkins and Sepuloni speak as new roles confirmed

Full video: Hipkins and Sepuloni speak as new roles confirmed

34 mins ago

New Zealand sevens teams clinch Cup final places after dominant wins

New Zealand sevens teams clinch Cup final places after dominant wins

2:23pm

4 Hamilton teens arrested after stealing car, driving on footpath

4 Hamilton teens arrested after stealing car, driving on footpath

Thu, Jan 19

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life

Sponsored by EECA

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones in snow plough accident

Prosecutors seek justice in Baldwin case, regardless of fame

Britney Spears claims she has changed her name

Search continues for missing British actor Julian Sands