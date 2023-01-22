Kylie Jenner reveals the name of her baby boy

Kylie Jenner holding her son, Aire. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Kylie Jenner has named her son Aire.

The 25-year-old make-up mogul initially announced that she'd named her baby boy Wolf Webster, before having a change of heart - and she's now taken to social media to confirm his actual name, and to share the first-ever photos of him.

Alongside some behind-the-scenes photos of her baby boy, Kylie wrote on Instagram "AIRE 🤍"

Kris Jenner, Kylie's mom, quickly replied "I love you Aire Webster".

Kylie - who has Aire, 11 months, and Stormi, four, with rap star Travis Scott - chose to change her son's name after deciding that Wolf didn't suit his personality.

The brunette beauty previously took to the photo-sharing platform to explain the reason for the change.

She wrote "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Kylie announced the name change shortly after she reportedly split from Travis.

The reality star - who previously dated rap star Tyga - is said to be "focused on her kids and her business" for the time being.

A source shared: "She spent the holidays in Aspen with her family. They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship".

The celebrity duo - who split in 2019, before rekindling their romance amid the COVID-19 pandemic - are also in very different places in their lives at the moment.

The insider explained "Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier.

"Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did."