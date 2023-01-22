Kapa haka performers around NZ gear up for Te Matatini festival

The most prestigious Māori performing arts festival in the world is now just a month away.

This year Te Matatini is being held at Auckland's Eden Park, with 60,000 spectators expected to watch over four days.

The host region is leaving nothing to chance, today gathering in their hundreds at Okahu Bay to rehearse their welcome pōhiri.

"It's a chance to show what we have as Tāmaki Makaurau and what we have to offer," said Paora Sharples, the Tāmaki Senior Kapa Haka chairman.

"Not just excellence on the stage, but also the manaakitanga of it."

Auckland will be represented by five kapa including Te Waka Huia, Angitū, Te Roopū Manutaki, Te Taha Tū and reigning champions Ngā Tūmanako.

"At the end of the day, it's one of the biggest events on the Māori calendar. It was last in Auckland in 2002 and before that, 1981, so we've got to make the most of it," said Sharples.

Te Matatini Chairman, Selwyn Parata, said the festival was so much more than a competition, symbolising everything important to te ao Māori.

"The whole world is going to see and hear and feel the tangata whenua of this country," he said.

"Every whānau, every hapū and every iwi in Aoteroa is represented by our kaihaka. Our language and our tikanga actually emanate out of the kapa that perform."

Fifty kapa were set to perform this year, but for various reasons, five groups have now withdrawn.

Te Matatini executives are yet to confirm what the new draw will look like.

"It's the pinnacle of kapa haka excellence," said Te Matatini Kaiwhakahaere, Wi Pere Mita.

"It's the crème de la crème of kapa haka from around the rohe, the most decorated performers and teams from around Aotearoa and Australia."

Organisers want this year's festival to be more accessible than ever and will launch a new purpose-built mobile app next month, where people can access translations for every performance in five different languages.

The app will also give people access to information about different kapa and reminders about when their favourite groups are performing.

Ticket holders will get free transport around the city, and they'll see boxes of free poi at bus stops, reminiscent of those seen at the Women's Rugby World Cup.

"On the sports field, everyone wants to be an All Black or a Silver Fern or a Black fern," said Selwyn Parata.

