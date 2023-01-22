Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones in snow plough accident

"These 30 plus broken bones will mend," Renner wrote on Instagram. (Source: Jeremy Renner / Instagram)

Jeremy Renner broke more than 30 bones in his snow plough accident on New Year's Day.

The 52-year-old actor is currently recovering after being crushed by a snow plough, and has taken to Instagram to share an update.

The Hollywood star - who is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel movies - wrote: "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years…Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love [heart emoji] I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I…Much love and appreciation to you all.

"These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Love and blessings to you all."

Meanwhile, Kym Renner - Jeremy's sister - has been encouraged by the progress he's made over recent days.

She shared: "We are so thrilled with his progress.

"If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals."

Kym and other members of the family are feeling optimistic about his recovery.

However, she's also aware that there's still a long road ahead of him.

She said: "We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead."

ADVERTISEMENT

Renner was injured when he tried to remove a stranded family member's car from the snow near his home.

The Hurt Locker star was struck by a snow plough and left "completely crushed" by the vehicle.

A doctor - who lived nearby - fixed a tourniquet to his leg until the actor was airlifted to hospital.

He was subsequently kept in an intensive care unit in a critical condition, before undergoing surgery on his injuries.