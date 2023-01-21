Search continues for missing British actor Julian Sands

Julian Sands. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Rescuers searching for missing British actor Julian Sands have been attempting to trace his movements using his cell phone.

The 65-year-old A Room with a View star was reported missing by his wife Eugenia Citkowitz last Friday (local time) after he vanished during a hike up Mount Baldy in Southern California.

Officials have been combing the area for him and it has now been revealed they have been using pings from cellphone towers in a bid to track his steps.

A statement from the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department explained: "Additional phone pings from the cell provider were attempted but were unsuccessful, due to the lack of cell service and most likely cell phone power failure.

"A delayed ping through Sands' Apple iPhone operating system, from January 14, 2023, provided a possible location on one of the trails leading to the summit of Mount Baldy. This area was checked by ground searchers and by helicopter.

"Ground and air searchers were unable to locate any evidence in this area that would assist in locating Mr Sands."

The search for Sands was previously called off due to poor conditions on the hiking trail and the risk of avalanches but officials confirmed the hunt would continue using a helicopter and drones when the weather improved with ground teams following as soon as it was safe.

British actor Julian Sands. (Source: Associated Press)

Sands' son Henry - from his first marriage to journalist Sarah Sands - previously headed out with search teams in a bid to find his dad while reports also suggest the actor's car was found in the area.

The star's family released a picture of him scaling a peak in the Alps and one relative told The Independent newspaper Sands is a passionate climber.

They said: "This is how he would love to be seen, doing what he loved best – a heroic mountaineer, and thrilled to send a picture of him looking so happy to share with his beloved grandson, [Henry's son] Billy."

Earlier this week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department warned hikers to "think twice" about heading out in the Mount Baldy area due to the "extremely dangerous" conditions.

A post on their official Facebook page read: "Over the last four weeks, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) Teams have responded to 14 rescue missions on Mt Baldy and in the surrounding area. These rescue missions have been for lost, stranded and/or injured hikers. Unfortunately, during these past 4 weeks, two hikers did not survive after falling and injuring themselves.

"Please know the current conditions on Mt Baldy are adverse and extremely dangerous. Due to the high winds, the snow has turned to ice making hiking extremely dangerous.

"Sheriff's Search and Rescue efforts are often hampered by poor weather along with dangerous avalanche conditions. The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favourable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience."