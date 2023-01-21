More bodies found in Tibet avalanche; death toll rises to 28

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers search for survivors following an avalanche in Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Source: Associated Press)

More bodies were found Friday (local time) following an avalanche that buried vehicles outside a highway tunnel in Tibet, raising the death toll to 28, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Images from the scene at the exit of the tunnel connecting the city of Nyingchi in Tibet's southwest with an outlying county showed about half a dozen backhoes digging through deep snow.

Reports said around 1000 rescuers had joined the effort.

Tons of snow and ice collapsed onto the mouth of the tunnel on Tuesday evening (local time), trapping drivers in their vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of the people were headed home for China's Lunar New Year holiday, which starts this weekend.

Nyingchi lies at an elevation of nearly 3048 metres, about a five-hour drive from the regional capital, Lhasa, along a highway that opened in 2018.