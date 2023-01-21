Damar Hamlin faces long recovery - family spokesman

Remarkable as Damar Hamlin's recovery has been, the Buffalo Bills safety still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati, his marketing representative told The Associated Press on Thursday night (local time).

"Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or after effects," Jordon Rooney said. "Though he is able to visit the team's facility, Damar is not in position to travel often, and requires additional rest to help his body heal."

Rooney provided the update to emphasise Hamlin still faces hurdles since being discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center on January 11. Hamlin's release came five days after his doctors said the player was breathing on his own, walking, talking and showing no signs of neurological damage.

Rooney's update also gave perspective to comments made by Bills coach Sean McDermott, who said Hamlin has begun making regular visits to the team's facility. McDermott, however, stressed the 24-year-old was taking "a baby step at a time" while adding that Hamlin is "dipping his toe back in here and getting on the road to just getting back to himself".

Hamlin has not yet made a public appearance except for a photograph linebacker Matt Milano posted on his Instagram account of his teammate at the Bills facility. And he's not yet spoken publicly except for posting messages on his social media accounts.

Rooney said Hamlin is being watched over by his parents and "remains very upbeat and grateful for the support he's received from his teammates and coaches, Bills Mafia and people from around the world".

That outpouring of support has led to Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing Ms, raising nearly US$9 million (NZ$13.9 million) in donations.

Without saying from where, Rooney added Hamlin will be cheering for the Bills this weekend, when Buffalo hosts Cincinnati in an AFC divisional playoff.

The game against Cincinnati carries additional significance. It marks the first meeting between the two teams since their game was cancelled on January 2, when Hamlin collapsed after being struck squarely in the chest while making what appeared to be a routine tackle of Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

Hamlin's family and Bills quarterback Josh Allen have defended Higgins in saying he shouldn't be blamed for what happened.