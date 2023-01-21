6-year-old who shot US teacher has 'acute disability' - lawyer

Students and police gather outside of Richneck Elementary School after the shooting. (Source: Associated Press)

The family of a six-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Virginia today said that the child suffered from “an acute disability” and that one of his parents usually accompanied him in class but did not the week the shooting occurred.

Also today, the hospital that had been treating the teacher said that she was released earlier this week and is continuing outpatient care.

The statement from the boy's family was released through the office of attorney James S Ellenson. It is the first public communication from the child’s family since the shooting occurred on January 6 in the city of Newport News.

“Our family has always been committed to responsible gun ownership and keeping firearms out of the reach of children," said the family, which was not identified. “The firearm our son accessed was secured.”

The statement did not elaborate further on where the 9mm handgun was kept or what they meant by “secured.”

Ellenson told The Associated Press by phone Friday evening that his understanding is that the gun was in the mother's closet on a top shelf that was well over six feet high. The weapon also had a trigger lock that requires a key, similar to a bike lock.

A candle is lifted into the air as residents of Newport News hold a candlelight vigil. (Source: Associated Press)

Regarding how the child may have gotten access to the gun, Ellenson said “We don't know”.

Regarding the disability, the family said the boy "was under a care plan at the school that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day".

The family said the week of the shooting “was the first week when we were not in class with him. We will regret our absence on this day for the rest of our lives".

The statement did not define the boy's disability or explain what his “care plan” was and whether it was similar to other plans that serve children with disabilities.

When asked if the disability was intellectual or behavioural, Ellenson said it was “all of the above".

Ellenson said the boy's parents had been accompanying him to class for a number of weeks. He said he believes that a parent would sit with him during class “on occasion.”

“And then I guess it was a joint decision between the school and the parents that this was no longer necessary,” Ellenson said.

A Virginia law prohibits leaving a loaded gun where it is accessible to a child under 14, a misdemeanour crime punishable with a maximum one-year prison sentence and a US$2500 (NZ$3860) fine.

Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student. (Source: Associated Press)

The shooting occurred as Abigail Zwerner was teaching her first grade class at Richneck Elementary. Authorities said there was no warning and no struggle before the boy pointed the gun at Zwerner. The bullet pierced her hand and struck her chest, police said. The 25-year-old teacher hustled her students out of the classroom before being rushed to the hospital.

Friday's statement from the boy's family said that “we pray for her healing in the aftermath of such an unimaginable tragedy as she selflessly served our son and the children in the school”.

The family said the child has been under hospital care since the shooting and is receiving “the treatment he needs”.

"At the same time, we love our son and are asking that you please include him and our family in your prayers.”

Steve Drew, the Newport News police chief, has described the shooting as “intentional”. A judge will determine what’s next for the child.

Ellenson, the attorney for the boy’s family members, said they are cooperating fully with police in their investigation.