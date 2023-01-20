UK leader Rishi Sunak apologises for not wearing seatbelt

1:58pm
|
Associated Press
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Northern School of Art, in Hartlepool, England.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Northern School of Art, in Hartlepool, England. (Source: Associated Press)

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologised today for taking off his seatbelt to film a social media video in a moving car.

A spokesman said Sunak made an "error of judgment" while filming a message for Instagram from the back of an official government car during a visit to northwest England.

Spokesman Jamie Davies said the prime minister "fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises".

"The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seatbelt," he said.

Failing to wear a seat belt is punishable in the UK by a fine of up to 500 pounds (NZ$970).

Sunak’s travel arrangements also drew criticism after it emerged he took a 28-minute flight on a taxpayer-funded jet from northwest to northeast England as he promoted government funding for community projects today.

