'Range of emotions' for NZ Sevens on eve of final home event

Dylan Collier attacks against the Scotland defense on day one of the France Sevens. (Source: Photosport)

The New Zealand Sevens is gearing up for its last hurrah.

By Joe Porter for rnz.co.nz

This weekend's tournament in Hamilton will be the final World Series event held in Aotearoa and the Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens are determined to come out on top.

After more than 20 years World Rugby have pulled the pin on New Zealand as a host, as they look to cut costs and move the competition to seven "iconic" locations from 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Ferns Sevens Olympic gold medallist, Tyla Nathan-Wong, said the news was hard to take.

"We haven't had many opportunities to play at home in the past, especially a World Series event, we've only played a full World Series event in New Zealand once. So, hearing that it was going to be the last for the foreseeable future for most of us in our playing careers, yeah, we were gutted."

Nathan-Wong's pain is shared by All Blacks Sevens and coach Clark Laidlaw still holds hope the World Series will return to these shores.

Tyla Nathan-Wong. (Source: Photosport)

"There's probably a range of emotions within the team, we're disappointed, angry and frustrated that we're not going to have a home tournament.

"Certainly I know that as a player (Laidlaw represented Scotland on the World Series) when you came to the Wellington Sevens how well supported the tournament was and it's been no different for odd years that New Zealand's had a tournament.

"It's been one of the real success stories on the circuit, New Zealand's a rugby country and the teams love coming here."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Ferns Sevens coach Cory Sweeney concedes it will be a challenge to not let the emotion of the weekend impact their performance.

He believes the best approach is to embrace the expectations.

Stacey Fluhler and Kelly Brazier embrace. (Source: Photosport)

"We're excited by the fact that we've got our families and friends cheering from the grandstands. I think that's an important piece, acknowledging that this tournament is different and we need to make sure that we connect with New Zealanders and our families and fans as much as possible.

"But, ultimately we're here to play sevens and to win and we need to make sure that we perform well."

Laidlaw knows the All Blacks Sevens can't rely solely on sentiment to win this weekend, but he says they're being open with their desire to lift the trophy one more time before the tournament is relegated to history.

"We want to win at home. There's nothing better than putting on the black jersey and getting to represent your country and your friends and family at home. We're very clear on that and our goal is to win."

ADVERTISEMENT

The top four men's and women's teams at the end of this season's World Series will qualify for next year's Paris Olympics and Laidlaw knows how important it will be to do well in the early tournaments.

Both the New Zealand teams are well placed, with the women at the top of the standings, level with Australia, and the men third, just behind South Africa and Samoa.

The men have also signed a couple of youngsters, fresh from high school, for the season, including the son of former All Blacks first-five, Carlos Spencer.

Payton Spencer. (Source: Photosport)

Payton Spencer and Xavier Tito-Harris have been staying with All Blacks Sevens veteran Joe Webber, who says the teenagers have been model guests.

"Our home is a bit of a marae, all the boys come and go. When they need it, our house is always open.

"Lucky I've got a wicked partner, she's sweet as with having the full whare and loves cooking for all the boys, so long as we do the dishes!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Webber, of Ngāti Ranginui and Waikato Tainui, has played for the All Blacks Sevens for more than a decade.

He's "gutted" the Hamilton round, his 50th tournament for New Zealand, will be the last ever World Series event in Aotearoa, and he says it's going to be a sentimental weekend for him and his whānau.

"Yeah, it's going to be wicked. Knowing my three kids will be there to watch. They are at older ages now, 10, seven and five and they're old enough to understand what's going on and old enough to remember it. Just knowing they will be there as well as all my family, it's going to be pretty special.