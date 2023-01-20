Prince Harry's memoir Spare sells 3.2m copies in first week

33 mins ago
|
Associated Press
Over 400,000 copies flew off the shelves on the first day.

Over 400,000 copies flew off the shelves on the first day. (Source: 1News)

Prince Harry's Spare has sold more than 3.2 million copies worldwide after just one week of publication and will likely rank among the bestselling memoirs of all time.

Penguin Random House announced today that Prince Harry's headline-making memoir sold 1.6 million copies in the US alone. It's a number comparable to first week sales for blockbusters such as former President Barack Obama's A Promised Land and former first lady Michelle Obama's Becoming, which has sold more than 17 million copies since coming out in 2018.

The British publisher announced last week that Spare sold 400,000 copies in the United Kingdom in all formats — hardback, e-book and audio — on its first day.

The total sales announced for Spare are for print, audio and digital editions in the major English-language markets: the US, UK, Canada and Australia. The book has come out in 15 other languages, and editions in 10 additional languages are expected.

Spare may set records for nonfiction, but no book in memory approaches the pace of the final Harry Potter novel, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, which in 2007 sold more than 10 million copies in its first 24 hours.

Read More

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, worked on his book with American novelist J.R. Moehringer, who also helped write Andre Agassi's acclaimed Open and is the author of The Tender Bar, a memoir adapted by George Clooney into a movie starring Ben Affleck.

WorldRoyaltyUK and Europe

SHARE

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

'Full of love' - Chrissy Teigen shares first snap of newborn

'Full of love' - Chrissy Teigen shares first snap of newborn

24 mins ago

Work resumes to extinguish out of control fire near Queenstown

0:21

Work resumes to extinguish out of control fire near Queenstown

28 mins ago

Labour confronts life without Ardern after shock resignation

3:28

Labour confronts life without Ardern after shock resignation

33 mins ago

Prince Harry's memoir Spare sells 3.2m copies in first week

Prince Harry's memoir Spare sells 3.2m copies in first week

54 mins ago

Biden, Hillary Clinton praise Ardern: 'A true stateswoman'

Biden, Hillary Clinton praise Ardern: 'A true stateswoman'

10:59am

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life

Sponsored by EECA

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

UK police investigate disappearance of couple with newborn

Kim Kardashian buys necklace worn by Princess Diana

Cake should be kept out of office, UK's food watchdog head suggests

Ukraine: Helicopter crash into kindergarten kills interior minister