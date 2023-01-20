Giant cane toad dubbed 'Toadzilla' found in Queensland

A female cane toad dubbed 'Toadzilla'. (Source: Department of Environment and Science)

Stunned park rangers on a north Queensland walking trail have discovered a mega toad weighing in at close to three kilograms.

The gigantic creature, dubbed "Toadzilla", easily eclipsed the birth weight of many newborn human babies and was found in the Conway National Park in the Whitsunday region.

The warty amphibian was 25cm long and weighed in at a world record 2.7kg.

According to the Guinness World Records, the largest known toad was a pet called The Prince, who weighed in at 2.65kg in 1991.

Ranger Kylee Gray was part of a team conducting track work when a snake slithering across the track forced them to stop their vehicle.

As she looked down, she spotted the monster female cane toad.

"I reached down and grabbed the cane toad and couldn't believe how big and heavy it was," Gray said.

"We dubbed it Toadzilla and quickly put it into a container so we could remove it from the wild.

"A cane toad that size will eat anything it can fit into its mouth and that includes insects, reptiles and small mammals."

Toadzilla was found at an elevation of 393 metres and has created a sizeable splash among rangers.

"I'm not sure how old she is but cane toads can live up to 15 years in the wild - so this one has been around a long time," Gray said.

