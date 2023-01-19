Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs, 5% of workforce

The outside of the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Washington. (Source: Associated Press)

Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, joining other tech companies that have scaled back their pandemic-era expansions.

The company said in a regulatory filing today that the layoffs were a response to "macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities".

The Redmond, Washington-based software giant said it will also be making changes to its hardware portfolio and consolidating its leased office locations.

Microsoft is cutting far fewer jobs than it had added during the Covid-19 pandemic as it responded to a boom in demand for its workplace software and cloud computing services with so many people working and studying from home.

Microsoft's workforce expanded by about 36% in the two fiscal years following the emergence of the pandemic, growing from 163,000 workers at the end of June 2020, to 221,000 in June 2022.

The layoffs represent "less than five per cent of our total employee base, with some notifications happening today," chief executive Satya Nadella said in an email to employees.

"While we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas," Nadella said. He emphasised the importance of building a “new computer platform" using advances in artificial intelligence.

He said customers that were accelerating their spending on digital technology during the pandemic are now trying to "optimise their digital spend to do more with less".

"We're also seeing organisations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one," Nadella wrote.

Other tech companies have also been trimming jobs amid concerns about an economic slowdown.

Amazon and business software maker Salesforce earlier this month announced major job cuts as they prune payrolls that rapidly expanded during the pandemic lockdown.

Amazon said that it will be cutting about 18,000 positions. It's the largest set of layoffs in the Seattle company's history, although just a fraction of its 1.5 million global workforce.

Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce. And Elon Musk, the new Twitter CEO, has slashed the company's workforce.

Microsoft declined to answer questions about where the layoffs and office closures would be concentrated. The company sent notice to Washington state employment officials that it was cutting 878 workers at its offices in Redmond and the nearby cities of Bellevue and Issaquah.

As of June, it had 122,000 workers in the US and 99,000 elsewhere.

Among the projects that have been attracting attention recently is Microsoft’s investment in its San Francisco start-up partner OpenAI, maker of the writing tool ChatGPT and other AI systems that can generate readable text, images and computer code.