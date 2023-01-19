In-form Bracewell feeling 'pretty good' on international stage

Michael Bracewell gestures after his century against India. (Source: Associated Press)

The international career of Black Cap Michael Bracewell continues to flourish, with his latest outing likely to have attracted plenty of interest in India.

By Barry Guy for rnz.co.nz

The 31 year old all-rounder scored his second ODI century which pushed New Zealand to the brink of what seemed an unlikely victory in the first game in Hyderabad.

Bracewell was the last wicket to fall as the Black Caps fell 12 runs short in their pursuit of 350.

His innings of 140 came off 78 balls and included 12 fours and 10 sixes.

While most of the positions have been filled for this year's Indian Premier League, Bracewell is likely to now be on the radar for future tournaments around the world.

It should also mean he's all but secured a place in the New Zealand squad for the World Cup in India later this year.

Not bad for a player who made his name playing for Wellington in recent years and who only made his international debut at the age of 30 in March 2022.

"The benefit I have is that I was able to get some experience in domestic cricket and really understand the way I wanted to play," he said after the first game against India.

"I came into international cricket, knowing this is how I'm successful domestically so I just wanted to try and emulate that in the international game.

"So far there have been some patchy moments but when it comes off it feels pretty good."

Michael Bracewell. (Source: Photosport)

Bracewell has played 17 ODI's and 13 T20 internationals and his stats are worth considering especially as a middle order batsman who can bowl a bit.

Bracewell's batting average in ODI's is 46.2 and in T20 Internationals it's 30, while his economy and strike rates in bowling are both noteworthy.

His first ODI ton was in a similar situation against Ireland in July last year.

He came in at number seven with the Black Caps struggling at 120/5 chasing 301 for the win.

On that occasion he hit an unbeaten 127 off 82 balls to guide the Black Caps home with one wicket and one ball to spare.

Needing 20 off the last over, Bracewell went 4,4,6,4,6 in a controlled knock from a man who was playing just his sixth game for his country.

He made his debut for Wellington in 2011.

He started out as a batter/wicketkeeper and picked up spin bowling while on the job, especially after Jeetan Patel retired.