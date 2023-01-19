1 dead, 6 injured after vehicle, truck crash in Auckland

One person has died and six others have been injured following a crash between a vehicle and light truck in Auckland last night.

Police say they were called to the scene on Porchester Rd near Ingram St, in Papakura, about 10.42pm.

One person died following the collision, while six others were injured.

Four people sustained moderate to serious injuries, while two others received minor injuries.

The injured group were transported to Middlemore Hospital and Auckland City Hospital.

The road was closed while the serious crash unit carried out a scene examination, but has since reopened.

An investigation is now underway to determine the circumstances of the crash.