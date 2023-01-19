1 dead, 6 injured after vehicle, truck crash in Auckland

6:50am
|
1News
A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

One person has died and six others have been injured following a crash between a vehicle and light truck in Auckland last night.

Police say they were called to the scene on Porchester Rd near Ingram St, in Papakura, about 10.42pm.

One person died following the collision, while six others were injured.

Four people sustained moderate to serious injuries, while two others received minor injuries.

The injured group were transported to Middlemore Hospital and Auckland City Hospital.

The road was closed while the serious crash unit carried out a scene examination, but has since reopened.

An investigation is now underway to determine the circumstances of the crash.

New ZealandAccidentsAuckland

SHARE

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Opoutere tragedy: 'Quick dip and a swim' turns deadly for family group

0:30

Opoutere tragedy: 'Quick dip and a swim' turns deadly for family group

19 mins ago

Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs, 5% of workforce

Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs, 5% of workforce

23 mins ago

Investigation after Qantas plane mayday on Auckland-Sydney flight

1:17

Investigation after Qantas plane mayday on Auckland-Sydney flight

31 mins ago

Court asked to void verdict against ex-cop in Floyd's murder

Court asked to void verdict against ex-cop in Floyd's murder

33 mins ago

Football Ferns motivated to 'build' from USA performance

Football Ferns motivated to 'build' from USA performance

39 mins ago

Ardern returns as NZ enters election year

Ardern returns as NZ enters election year
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Investigation after Qantas plane mayday on Auckland-Sydney flight

1 dead, 1 missing after family get into trouble at Coromandel beach

Manhunt continues after sexual assault in Auckland park

Costco effect: Cookie Time in high demand in Japanese stores