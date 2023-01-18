Victims of strike on Ukraine apartment block include 6 children

Rescue workers clear the rubble from an apartment building that was destroyed in a Russian rocket attack at a residential neighbourhood in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

The final death toll from a weekend Russian missile strike on an apartment building in southeastern Ukraine reached 45, officials said today, as the body of another child was pulled from the wreckage.

The strike in the city of Dnipro was the war's deadliest attack since the spring on civilians at one location.

Those killed in the strike included six children, and 79 people were injured, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The final toll included two dozen people initially listed as missing at the multi-storey building, which housed about 1700, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emergency crews cleared some nine metric tonnes of rubble during a non-stop search and rescue operation, the Dnipro City Council said.

Some 400 people lost their homes, with 72 apartments completely ruined and another 236 damaged beyond repair, it added.

The latest deadly Russian strike on a civilian target in the almost 11-month war triggered outrage. It also prompted the surprise resignation of a Ukrainian presidential adviser who said the Russian missile exploded and fell after the Ukrainian air defence system shot it down, a version that would take some of the blame off the Kremlin's forces.

Oleksii Arestovich's comments caused an outcry. He said as he quit that his remarks were "a fundamental mistake".

Ukraine's air force had stressed that the country's military did not possess a system capable of downing Russia's Kh-22 missiles, which it said was the type that hit the apartment building.

A local resident looks out of a broken window of an apartment building damaged in the night following a Russian rocket attack in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

"Since the beginning of Russia's military aggression, more than 210 missiles of this type have been launched on the territory of Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Not one was shot down by means of anti-aircraft defence," the air force said.

Zelensky vowed to bring those responsible for the strike to justice, saying it's "a fundamental task" for Ukraine and its Western allies.

"This strike at Dnipro, as well as other similar strikes, falls, in particular, under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court," he said in a video address.

Smoke rises as Donetsk's emergency employees work at a site of a shopping centre destroyed following what Russian officials in Donetsk said was a shelling by Ukrainian forces. (Source: Associated Press)

"And we will use all available opportunities - both national and international - to ensure that all Russian murderers, everyone who gives and executes orders on missile terror against our people, face legal sentences. And to ensure that they serve their punishment," he said.

The UK Defence Ministry said that the weekend barrage of long-range missiles, the first of its kind in two weeks, targeted Ukraine's power grid. The ministry noted that the Kh-22 "is notoriously inaccurate when used against ground targets as its radar guidance system is poor at differentiating targets in urban areas", suggesting that might have been a factor in the deaths in the Dnipro.

Similar missiles were used in other incidents that caused high civilian casualties, it said, including a strike on a shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk in June that officials said killed more than 20 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deadliest attack involving civilians before Sunday was an April 9 strike on a train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk that left at least 52 people dead, according to The Associated Press-Frontline War Crimes Watch project.