US paramedics killed man by strapping him face down - prosecutor

Two Illinois paramedics face first-degree murder charges, having been accused of strapping a patient face down on a stretcher while taking him to a hospital last month.

Illinois authorities filed the charges against Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan on January 9, nearly a month after 35-year-old Earl Moore died. Under Illinois law, a first-degree murder charge can be filed when a defendant "knows that such acts create a strong probability of death or great bodily harm".

Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright announced the charges at a January 10 press conference after an autopsy.

The autopsy report listed Moore's cause of death as homicide, caused by compressional and positional asphyxia as he lay face down on the paramedic stretcher with straps tightened across his back.

ADVERTISEMENT

If convicted, Finley and Cadigan could face between 20 and 60 years in prison.

They remained in the Sangamon County jail today and were being held on a US$1 million (NZ$1.6 million) bond each.

A message left at their attorney's office was not immediately returned. They are next due in court on Friday.

After announcing the charges, authorities released body camera footage from three Springfield police officers showing Moore's encounter with the officers and the paramedics. Wright said Moore's family and community groups were consulted before the footage was released.

The Springfield police department first responded to Moore's home about 2am on December 18 (local time). The police footage shows that a woman inside the home told one of the officers that Moore was in withdrawal from alcohol and hallucinating.

This combination of photos provided by the Sangamon County Sheriff's Department shows Peter Cadigan, left, and Peggy Jill Finley. (Source: Associated Press)

The video shows Moore lying on a bed, occasionally speaking incoherently or gasping. At one point he rolls onto the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wright said the officers felt Moore was in "medical distress" and called paramedics.

When Finley arrives, she comes into the bedroom where Moore is still on the floor. Soon after, she yells at him to sit up and asks repeatedly for his birth date.

"Sit up," she said. "You know what, I am not playing. Sit up. Quit acting stupid. Sit up. Sit up now. I am not playing with you tonight."

"You're gonna have to walk cause we ain't carrying you," she adds as police tell Moore he has to walk outside to get to the hospital.

Police then lift Moore to his feet between two officers and slowly move him toward the door. Outside the home, police lift him onto the stretcher. The second paramedic waiting outside the house forcefully puts Moore onto his stomach and the two paramedics are shown tightly strapping Moore to the stretcher in that position.

According to a statement from Springfield police, the department later learned that Moore died after arriving at the hospital and chief Ken Scarlette asked the Illinois State Police to conduct an independent investigation of Moore's death.

"The officers, who are not emergency medical professionals, are not trained nor equipped to provide the necessary medical treatment or to transport patients in this type of situation," Scarlette said in a statement. "The officers turned over care of the patient to the licensed medical professionals at the scene in accordance with Springfield Police Department policy."