Nepal to send data recorder from deadly crash to France

Nepalese rescue workers and civilians gather around the plane's wreckage. (Source: Associated Press)

Nepalese authorities on Tuesday (local time) began returning to families the bodies of victims of a flight that crashed on Sunday, and said they were sending the aircraft's data recorder to France for analysis as they try to determine what caused the country's deadliest plane accident in 30 years.

The flight plummeted into a gorge on Sunday while on approach to land at the newly opened Pokhara International Airport in the foothills of the Himalayas, killing all 72 aboard. Searchers found the plane's cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder on Monday, and on Tuesday shut off a dam to ease efforts to retrieve the last remaining body from the 300-metre-deep ravine. Two more bodies were found earlier on Tuesday.

Jagannath Niraula, spokesperson for Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority said the cockpit voice recorder would be analysed locally, but that the flight data recorder would be sent to France. The aircraft's manufacturer, ATR, is headquartered in Toulouse. The French air accident investigations agency confirmed it is taking part in the investigation, and its investigators were already on site.

The twin-engine ATR 72-500 aircraft, operated by Nepal's Yeti Airlines, was completing the 27-minute flight from the capital, Kathmandu, to the resort town of Pokhara, 200km west.

It's still not clear what caused the crash, which took place less than a minute's flight from the airport in light wind and clear skies.

Aviation experts say it appears that the turboprop went into a stall at low altitude on approach to the airport, but it is not clear why.

From a smartphone video shot from the ground seconds before the aircraft crashed, one can see the ATR 72 "nose high, high angle of attack, with wings at a very high bank angle, close to the ground," said Bob Mann, an aviation analyst and consultant.

"Whether that was due to loss of power, or misjudging aircraft's energy, direction or the approach profile, and attempting to modify energy or approach, that aircraft attitude would likely have resulted in an aerodynamic stall and rapid loss of altitude, when already close to the ground," he said in an email.

The aircraft was carrying 68 passengers, including 15 foreign nationals and four crew members. The foreigners included five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France.