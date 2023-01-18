Jeremy Renner out of hospital after snow plough accident

Avengers star Jeremy Renner in his hospital bed. (Source: Instagram )

Jeremy Renner is home from the hospital.

The 52-year-old actor - who has nine-year-old daughter Ava with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco — suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries after being crushed by a snow plough on New Year's Day at his home in the Reno area of Nevada and had been recovering in hospital up until today, when he revealed that he was home and "excited" that he was able to watch himself in the season two premiere of The Mayor of Kingstown with his family.

He tweeted: "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home."

Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 17, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The news comes just one day after the Hawkeye star took to social media to explain to fans that he was "missing" being at home.

Yesterday, he shared a photo of a snowy scene on his Instagram story and wrote: "Missing my happy place..."

He also warned people nearby about the heavy snowfall and urged everyone to take care in difficult conditions.

He added: "It's a rough ride over the pass. Be safe out there Reno/Tahoe".

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

It's said Renner has been "overwhelmed" by the support he's received since the accident.

A source previously said: "He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support."

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the happy news, a friend of the actor has alleged that his condition is "much worse than anyone knows" and "almost died" when he was struck by the vehicle as he attempted to help a stranded family member whose car had broken down.

The insider said: "It's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there. The right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury."