Injured Nadal knocked out of Australian Open in straight sets

Rafael Nadal. (Source: Associated Press)

Rafael Nadal's Australian Open title defence has come to a dramatic end with the legendary Spaniard hit by injury during a shock second-round loss at Melbourne Park.

Nadal grabbed at his left hip during the eighth game of the second set of his clash with American Mackenzie McDonald, immediately going off court for medical attention.

The 36-year-old resumed playing on Rod Laver Arena but was clearly in pain and struggling to run as McDonald closed out the biggest win of his career 6-4 6-4 7-5.