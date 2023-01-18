Indiana man charged after toddler seen playing with gun

11:04am
|
Associated Press

An Indiana man faces criminal charges after a young boy was seen holding a handgun outside their apartment and pulling the trigger without firing any bullets.

Indianapolis TV station WXIN, citing a police report by the Beech Grove Police Department, said a 45-year-old man was arrested Saturday for felony neglect of a dependent. Live footage of the arrest was filmed by and broadcast on the reality TV show called On Patrol: Live, which follows law enforcement officers on duty, the department confirmed.

It was not immediately clear what led police to the apartment, but a video of a young boy playing with the gun was recorded by a security camera and seized by police in their investigation, the station reported. The boy, who was not named, can be seen waving the gun and pulling its trigger. He did not appear to be harmed.

Police also seized a semiautomatic Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol, the station reported. While no rounds were in the gun’s chamber, there were 15 rounds in the magazine.

Beech Grove police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information by The Associated Press.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Victims of strike on Ukraine apartment block include 6 children

Victims of strike on Ukraine apartment block include 6 children

11 mins ago

BREAKING

A 'number of people in difficulty' at beach near Whangamatā

A 'number of people in difficulty' at beach near Whangamatā

31 mins ago

'Technical glitch' saw people charged for unwanted meals - HelloFresh

'Technical glitch' saw people charged for unwanted meals - HelloFresh

40 mins ago

Retail card spending drops $166m in December

Retail card spending drops $166m in December

49 mins ago

40% of Pasifika living in home not big enough for family

40% of Pasifika living in home not big enough for family

11:50am

Sailor hospitalised after NZ SailGP boat hit by lightning

2:06

Sailor hospitalised after NZ SailGP boat hit by lightning
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Man arrested after attempting to kidnap barista in US drive-thru

$1m reward to help solve Melbourne murder mystery

Failed Republican candidate arrested in shootings at Democrats' homes

Elon Musk's next drama: a trial over his tweets about Tesla