Greta Thunberg detained at German coal mine protests

Police officers carry Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg away from the edge of the Garzweiler II opencast lignite mine. (Source: Associated Press)

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was detained as hundreds of climate activists resumed their demonstrations across western Germany on Tuesday (local time) against the ongoing destruction of a village to make way for a coal mine expansion.

Police told the BBC that Thunberg was not arrested, however, and would be released after they checked her ID.

Thunberg arrived at the protest in the village of Luetzerath over the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protests in several locations in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia came a day after the last two climate activists holed up in a tunnel beneath Luetzerath left the site.

Dozens of climate activists glued themselves to a main street in Germany's western city of Cologne and to a state government building in Duesseldorf. Near Rommerskirchen, a group of about 120 activists also occupied the coal railroad tracks to the Neurath power plant, according to police and energy company RWE.

Those who refused to leave the tracks were carried away, German news agency dpa reported.

In addition, several people occupied a giant digger at the coal mine of Inden, while hundreds of other protesters joined a protest march near Luetzerath. The village itself was evacuated by the police in recent days and is sealed off.

Once again, there were a few clashes with the police.

Incredible drone footage from @TBIJ of #Luetzerath, where climate activists including @Luisamneubauer and @GretaThunberg are protesting the expansion of a coal mine pic.twitter.com/1azCRxZj8e — Jack Graham (@jacktgraham) January 14, 2023

Several activists ran over to the Garzweiler open pit mine, according to dpa. They stood at the brink of the open pit, which has a sharp break-off edge. Police said it was dangerous and people were prohibited from staying there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thunberg was one of several protesters carried away by police from the mine's edge in the afternoon, dpa reported.

Police officers take Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg away from the edge of the Garzweiler II opencast lignite mine. (Source: Associated Press)

One protester was able to enter the mine, RWE said, calling the move "very reckless", dpa said.

Police and RWE started evicting protesters from Luetzerath on January 11, removing roadblocks, chopping down treehouses and bulldozing buildings.

Activists have cited the symbolic importance of Luetzerath for years, and thousands of people demonstrated on Saturday (local time) against the razing of the village by RWE for the expansion of the Garzweiler coal mine.