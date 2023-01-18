Auckland to Sydney flight lands safely after suffering 'engine issue'

QF144 comes into land at Sydney Airport. (Source: 7News)

A Qantas Auckland to Sydney flight has landed safely after issuing an alert due to an "engine issue".

New South Wales ambulance said paramedics responded to the may day issued by the pilots of flight QF144 which left Auckland Airport around 2.30pm.

The flight landed safely at 5.25pm NZ time.

In a statement, Qantas said the plane "experienced an issue with one of its engines about an hour from its destination".

"While a mayday was initially issued, this has now been downgraded to a PAN (‘possible assistance needed’)."

More to come...